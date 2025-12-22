Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated November 6, 2025, it has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for its Ana Paula Project located in Guerrero, Mexico.

The technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects. It has an effective date of November 6, 2025 with M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. as the lead author and consultant, with JDS Energy & Mining as a subcontractor. The technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ana Paula Project, Guerrero, Mexico" has been filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and posted on the Company's website at www.heliostarmetals.com.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on increasing production and developing new resources at the La Colorada and San Agustin mines in Mexico, and on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

