

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were largely subdued on Monday with traders seemingly staying away on the sidelines ahead of the upcoming Christmas holidays.



The French market have full sessions today and tomorrow. It will open for trading for half a day on Wednesday, and then remain closed on Thursday and Friday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 28.47 points or 0.47% at 8,112.91 a little over half-an-hour past noon.



Kering gained nearly 1%. TotalEnergies, Schneider Electric, Hermes International and Legrand were up with modest gains.



Stellantis shed about 2.1%. Pernod Ricard drifted down nearly 2%, while Carrefour, Danone, Eurofins Scientific, Engie, Publicis Groupe, Safran, Renault and Euronext lost 1 to 1.4%.



