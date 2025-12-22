Final prototype to expand flight test capacity and enable public demonstrations

Initial all-electric testing ahead of hybrid-electric flights in 2026

Vertical progresses towards full piloted transition flight

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or "Company") [NYSE:EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announced that its third and final full-scale prototype aircraft has been completed and will begin piloted flight testing following commissioning in January 2026.

Vertical has doubled its flight testing capacity with its final prototype

The aircraft is an exact replica of Vertical's current full-scale prototype, which is completing transition flight testing at its UK Flight Test Centre, with the most recent flight conducted on 19 December and further flight tests expected this week.

As the final prototype in Vertical's flight test programme, the new aircraft will double flight test capacity and support public demonstrations in 2026. It integrates advanced systems and technologies from Vertical's leading aerospace partners, including Honeywell, Molicel, and Syensqo.

Following initial testing in its all-electric configuration, the aircraft will be retrofitted for hybrid-electric testing during 2026.

Stuart Simpson, CEO, Vertical Aerospace: "As we look ahead to 2026, the addition of our final prototype marks an important step in closing out our prototype flight test programme and maintaining momentum towards commercialization. Our test pilots are eager to get this aircraft into the air."

The announcement follows Vertical's recent unveiling of Valo, its next-generation certification aircraft scheduled to enter commercial service following certification in 2028. As part of its certification programme, Vertical plans to build seven Valo certification aircraft in the UK, supporting final testing with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Vertical will also begin a US tour with Valo in 2026, starting in New York City in January, as it continues to showcase the aircraft to customers, partners and stakeholders.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

