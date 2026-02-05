Evolito to supply electric propulsion units for Valo, Vertical's commercial aircraft

Companies to jointly certify the electric engines with UK CAA and EASA

Evolito joins Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri as key suppliers, strengthening Valo's path to commercialization

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or "Company") [NYSE:EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announced a new long-term partnership with Evolito, a leader in high-performance electric propulsion systems, to supply electric propulsion units ("EPUs") electric engines that will power Valo, Vertical's commercial eVTOL aircraft.

Under the agreement, Evolito will provide its unique EPU architecture, lightweight, efficient electric motors and high-integrity DAL-A power electronics, integrated into a single electric engine, providing the extended range, high performance and built-in redundancy required for Valo's entry into commercial service. These are critical requirements for Valo's certification to equivalent safety standards as large commercial airliners, targeted in 2028.

As part of the partnership, Vertical and Evolito plan to jointly certify the EPUs with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), with concurrent validation with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which is expected to be followed by global regulator validation. Evolito holds CAA Design Organisation Approval a prerequisite for UK type certification and commercial operations.

Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant offering greater range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the Advanced Air Mobility market, with Evolito's EPUs integrated into the platform. The hybrid-electric variant is scheduled to begin flight testing in mid-2026.

David King, Chief Engineer, Vertical Aerospace: "Vertical's approach to Valo is grounded in rigorous engineering and certification discipline. Our collaboration is centred on delivering a propulsion system that provides the performance, redundancy and reliability required for airliner-level safety standards, while remaining practical for commercial operations. It's a partnership built around getting the fundamentals right."

Chris Harris, CEO of Evolito, added: "We're thrilled to be working with Vertical Aerospace, a company that shares our vision for a cleaner, more connected future. Our engines are designed to meet the rigorous demands of aerospace, and we're excited to contribute to the success of Vertical's aircraft with propulsion systems that deliver unmatched performance and efficiency."

Dave Shilliday, Vice President General Manager, Advanced Air Mobility, Honeywell Aerospace:"Vertical is taking a rigorous, certification-led approach to electric aviation, and we're proud to support that journey. Valo reflects the kind of disciplined engineering and long-term thinking required to bring electric flight into real-world service, and we will continue to work closely with the Vertical team and their partners as the programme progresses toward certification."

Strengthening the UK's AAM ecosystem

This partnership supports the UK Government's ambition to lead in aerospace innovation, backed by £2.3 billion of funding over the next decade through the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) to accelerate the development of cleaner, more efficient aircraft. ATI support has played a key role in advancing the EPUs and aircraft technologies underpinning this collaboration.

Chris McDonald, Industry Minister, said: "This is a welcome win for Britain's world-class aerospace sector, which will help us stay at the cutting edge of innovation and continue leading the way on zero emission flight.

"We're backing companies like Vertical and Evolito with support through our modern Industrial Strategy and the Aerospace Technology Institute, while the CAA's world-leading regulation is helping the industry soar and create good jobs right across the country."

Evolito was spun out of YASA in 2021 to commercialise next-generation electric motor technology for the rapidly growing aerospace market. YASA is a world-leading pioneer of axial-flux electric motors and was acquired by Mercedes-Benz in July 2021. Evolito's engineering team brings deep aerospace expertise, and its technology has been chosen for Electra's hybrid-electric aircraft programme.

This announcement follows Vertical's recent appointment of Richard Moore as Vice President of Powertrain, as the company advances toward certification, industrialization and manufacturing readiness.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion system.

About Evolito

Evolito is leading electric propulsion and power generation for aerospace with light weight, compact electric motors and DAL A integrated systems with planned certification and scalable production. Evolito's electric engines are suitable for both VTOL and fixed-wing applications with unmatched power density, efficiency, and safety. The privately held company is based in Oxford. Evolito's investors include B-Flexion, Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) and HostPlus.

