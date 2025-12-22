Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its plans for 2026.

A core component of the Company's plan will be a resource definition drilling program at the Hercules Gold Project in Nevada. The 2026 exploration plan is focused on converting its current National Instrument "NI" 43-101 Exploration Target to an inferred resource estimate in line with the Company's defined Exploration Target*. Upon successful completion of definition drilling, the Company anticipates a market rerate based on enterprise value per resource-defined gold ounces in line with NI 43-101 inferred resources of similar deposits.

President and CEO Michael G. Allen said, "2026 will be a transformational year for StrikePoint. We anticipate launching a drill program in early March 2026 at our Hercules Gold Project located in Nevada's Walker Lane. The goal of the program is to provide sufficient data for a maiden resource estimate on the property in the third quarter of 2026. This work program is the beginning of an opportunity to unlock significant shareholder value as we believe the Hercules Gold Project is an underappreciated asset within the Walker Lane. The drill program will be the first step in rerating the Company in an improving gold market."

Drill Program Details:

The Company has approved a budget for a drill program of approximately 30 reverse circulation holes, totalling approximately 3,500 meters. The holes have been designed to provide sufficient spacing to achieve a significant new resource estimate for the property. Drilling is expected to begin in early March and the program will last up to 60 days. First assays are expected in mid-April 2026, with final results expected in June 2026. Following drilling, data will be compiled in preparation of a resource estimate. Timing of the resource estimate is expected to be the third quarter of 2026.

About the Hercules Gold Project

Located approximately one hour from Reno, Nevada, the Hercules Gold Project consists of 1,323 unpatented claims, and four patented claims covering approximately 100 square kilometers.

The Hercules Gold Project features an Exploration Target, as defined by NI 43-101, as follows:

Hercules Gold Project Exploration Target Model *

Exploration Target Tonnage Range (tonnes) Grade Range (g/t) Au 40,300,000 - 65,600,000 0.48 - 0.63

* The stated potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, and there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Exploration Target Model has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. The Exploration Target expressed should not be misrepresented or misconstrued as an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve.

The Exploration Target was developed using historical drilling, trenching data, and gold assay results. Mineralization trends were evaluated using Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to generate a trend model, which informed the construction of grade shells in combination with current geological understanding. These grade shells were used to estimate the distribution of mineralized tonnes and to support the generation of grade-tonnage curves. The Exploration Target and AI generated model will be utilized to guide future drilling in these areas of known mineralization.

For further information on the Exploration Target, please refer to the Company's March 3, 2025 news release. The technical report describing the Exploration Target and the Hercules Gold Project can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Persons

All technical data, as disclosed in this news release, has been verified by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of NI 43-101.

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting services agreement with Capital Analytica (Triomphe Holdings Ltd.) through its principal, Jeffery French, dated December 22, 2025, for a six-month term, subject to renewal. The Company has agreed to pay Capital Analytica an aggregate of $150,000 in two payments, for services to be provided commencing on the effective date of the agreement, including capital markets and social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, news release and corporate video dissemination, and marketing communications services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The Company has an option to renew the engagement with Capital Analytica for a further six-month term in consideration of a further fee of $75,000. In addition, the Company has granted Capital Analytica stock options to purchase 100,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share until December 22, 2030, vesting on a quarterly basis over a twelve-month period in tranches of 25% each from the date of grant.

The Company is at arms-length from the Contractor and does not propose to issue any securities to the Contractor except as noted above. Neither Capital Analytica, or any of its principals currently hold shares or options in the Company.

Grant of Options

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,765,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), of which 1,585,000 incentive stock options have been granted to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share until December 22, 2030.

A total of 80,000 incentive options have been awarded to Knox Communications Inc., for further information on Knox Communications Inc., please refer to the Company's April 27, 2023, news release. As discussed above, 100,000 incentive options have been awarded to Capital Analytica (Triomphe Holdings Ltd.).

Both Capital Analytica and Knox Communications (The "Contractors") are Canadian based firms focusing on marketing, investor communications and capital raising endeavors for the Company. The options awarded to the Contractors are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share until December 22, 2030, and will vest on a quarterly basis over a twelve-month period in tranches of 25% each from the date of grant.

Options granted to directors, officers, consultants, and Contractors of the Company are subject to restrictions on resale until April 22, 2026.

About StrikePoint

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of its largest holders of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim, encompassing two district scale projects, the Hercules Gold Project and the Cuprite Gold Project.

Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining, Inc. for approximately C$120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AngloGold Ashanti plc's Arthur Gold project.

The Management and Board of StrikePoint has strong expertise in exploration, finance and engineering.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

