

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum directing immediate planning to relocate Federal systems currently using the 7.125-7.4 GHz band of spectrum so it can be cleared for full-power commercial 6G use.



Federal agencies have been given 12 months to submit relocation plans that protect national security missions while freeing this prime spectrum for American industry.



The Memorandum directs immediate study of two other critical spectrum bands - 2.69-2.9 GHz and 4.4-4.94 GHzn - as part of an effort to free up even more spectrum for full-power commercial 6G use.



The Memorandum directs the Secretary of State and other members of the Administration to advance American leadership in 6G through diplomatic engagements.



6G networks will provide the foundation to operate cutting-edge technologies of the next decade, including AI, robotics, implantable technologies and many other advancements. It will also deliver dramatically faster connection speeds, ultra-low latency, and higher data capacity.



The Trump administration is commited to win the race to 6G, and to make the United States the global leader in developing technologies that rely on 6G, by auctioning necessary spectrum for next generation networks, the White House said.



The bold spectrum reallocation plan identified in the Presidential Memorandum will give American and allied companies the immediate certainty they need regarding which bands will be available to plan their 6G network developments.



