Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924801 | ISIN: US09061G1013 | Ticker-Symbol: BM8
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 14:01
51,92 Euro
-0,61 % -0,32
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,6651,9214:26
51,6651,9214:20
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 14:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - BioMarin Pharmaceuticals to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Amicus Therapeutics

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - BioMarin Pharmaceuticals to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Amicus Therapeutics

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

For immediate release

22 December 2025

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

("BIOG" or the "Company")

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Amicus Therapeutics.

The Company notes the announcement on Friday, 19 December 2025 that BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("BioMarin") has entered into an agreement to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Amicus Therapeutics ("Amicus") for approximately $4.8 billion, or $14.50 per share, in cash, representing a 33% premium to Amicus' closing price on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

Amicus is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. The acquisition will strengthen BioMarin's commercial portfolio, adding two new treatments to the company's existing portfolio of medicines that target lysosomal storage disorders. Amicus also has U.S. rights to DMX-200, a potential first-in-class investigational small molecule for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare and fatal kidney disease in Phase 3 development.

The Company's holding in Amicus represented 2.7% of the Company's net asset value at the time of the announcement. The transaction is reflected in the Company's NAV as at close of business on 19 December 2025, which was announced earlier today.

To sign up for BIOG updates by email, please click here .

Enquiries:

SEC Newgate (George Esmond)

Public Relations

020 3757 6894

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734


© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.