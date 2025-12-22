Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces the appointment of Tejinder Kaushik to the Company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Kaushik currently serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Information Technology at Chemtrade Logistics, a Toronto-headquartered chemical manufacturing company with over $1.8B in annual sales. He leads enterprise-wide IT operations, with responsibility for cybersecurity, digital transformation, and technology governance. He joined Chemtrade in 2016 after serving as Senior Director of Global IT at Celestica. He has over 25 years of global executive experience across multiple industries, with a focus on aligning technology strategy with business objectives, strengthening cybersecurity governance, and enabling scalable, resilient operations. His experience includes oversight of cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance, cloud and infrastructure modernization, enterprise architecture, data governance, and technology-driven value creation. He has also led large-scale digital transformation initiatives, post-merger technology integrations, strategic vendor governance programs, and adoption of agentic AI capabilities to improve operational efficiency. Mr. Kaushik is a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM). He holds a Master of Engineering degree in Manufacturing Technology from the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, India, and has completed an Executive Education in Digital Transformation from the Wharton School.

"Cybeats Technologies is at the forefront of a rapidly emerging industry driven by new regulatory frameworks and best practices across the software and cybersecurity industries," said Mr. Kaushik. "SBOM adoption is no longer optional; it's essential. We're seeing a surge in regulatory mandates, such as the U.S. Executive Order 14028 and CISA's updated guidelines, which require SBOMs for federal procurement to enhance cybersecurity resilience. Similarly, international frameworks like the EU's Cyber Resilience Act and FDA requirements for medical devices - all pushing organizations toward mandatory SBOM implementation to mitigate software supply chain risks. As a technology leader responsible for cybersecurity at a global manufacturing company, I know how large enterprises evaluate solutions. Enterprise customers demand proven risk reduction, transparent compliance, and trust in their vendors when making buying decisions. I look forward to bringing that board-level, risk-owner perspective to Cybeats, helping shape our strategy and messaging to truly resonate with enterprise clients - empowering them to build trust, reduce liabilities, and stay ahead in an increasingly interconnected world."

"Best practices from organizations like NTIA, OpenSSF, and industry leaders continue to emphasize SBOMs as foundational for proactive risk assessment, automated compliance, and rapid incident response. Meanwhile, the persistent surge in sophisticated supply chain attacks throughout 2024 and 2025 have reminded us that visibility into software components is critical to defending against evolving threats," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "Tejinder's talents, experience and network are in high demand across technology companies, and we are thrilled to have him join our Board as we enter our next phase of growth, as we help our clients scale their SBOMs. His expertise will be instrumental as we guide enterprises through this transformative era, helping them not just comply, but thrive with resilient, transparent software supply chains. On behalf of Cybeats, I want to welcome Tejinder to our Company."

