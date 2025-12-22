Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced the release of its Skin, Beauty & Anti-Aging Bundle by Kirkman a holistic solution designed to promote healthy, youthful skin by supporting detoxification, cellular renewal, and protection against environmental stressors. This carefully crafted bundle combines four powerful ingredients-Reduced Glutathione, Zinc Cream, Biotin, and Grapefruit Seed Extract-each selected for their clinically supported roles in skin health and anti-aging.

"At Functional Brands Inc., we believe radiant, resilient skin starts with health and science-backed nutrition," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "This bundle combines powerful, clean ingredients to support detoxification and cellular renewal, helping our customers look and feel their best naturally."

Reduced Glutathione is recognized as a master antioxidant critical for neutralizing free radicals and reducing oxidative stress, one of the primary drivers of premature skin aging. It supports liver detoxification pathways, which indirectly benefits skin clarity and texture by helping the body eliminate toxins that can accumulate and manifest as skin blemishes or dullness. Recent studies reinforce glutathione's role in enhancing skin brightness and protecting against environmental damage [1].

Zinc Cream serves as a topical mineral treatment that soothes irritated or inflamed skin while promoting wound healing and collagen synthesis. Zinc's antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help reduce redness and accelerate tissue repair, making it a key component in managing sensitive or compromised skin. Clinical research highlights zinc's effectiveness in reducing acne lesions and supporting overall skin barrier function [2].

Biotin, a B-vitamin also known as vitamin B7, plays an essential role in cellular energy metabolism and keratin production-the structural protein fundamental to healthy hair, skin, and nails. Supplementation with biotin has been shown to improve hair thickness, increase nail strength, and support skin hydration and elasticity. Studies demonstrate biotin's capacity to reduce brittle nails and improve scalp condition in individuals with deficiencies [3].

Grapefruit Seed Extract (GSE) offers natural antioxidant and antimicrobial benefits that protect skin from environmental toxins and microbial threats. Rich in bioflavonoids and polyphenols, GSE supports skin health by preventing oxidative damage and inhibiting the growth of bacteria and fungi that can contribute to acne and skin infections. Recent data confirm GSE's effectiveness in reducing inflammation and promoting a balanced skin microbiome [4].

Together, these four ingredients create a comprehensive skin support system that works from inside the body to the surface of the skin, targeting the root causes of aging and environmental damage while promoting natural beauty and resilience.

The Functional Brands Inc. Skin, Beauty and Anti-Aging Bundle by Kirkman is now available for purchase through Kirkman's website and practitioners.

About Functional Brands Inc.

Functional Brands Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on acquiring and growing science-based consumer brands. With a portfolio that includes trusted names like Kirkman, P2i by Kirkman, and Healthy Assist by Kirkman, Functional Brands is committed to providing high-quality, effective solutions that support healthier lives.

For more information, visit www.functionalbrandsinc.com and www.kirkmangroup.com.

