Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), parent company of Kirkman, a trusted leader in high-quality dietary supplements, today announced the launch of Kirkman L. Reuteri PLUS, a next-generation probiotic formulated to support gut health, immune function, and gut-brain communication during pregnancy.

Pregnancy represents a critical window for both maternal well-being and fetal development. Growing scientific evidence highlights the important role of the maternal gut microbiome in immune development, metabolic health, and neurological signaling. Lactobacillus Reuteri, a well-studied probiotic species, has been shown in clinical and preclinical research to influence immune responses, digestive balance, and microbiota-brain signaling pathways.

Kirkman L. Reuteri PLUS was developed to help maintain a balanced gut microbiome, which is increasingly recognized as a foundational component of maternal health and early immune system maturation in infants.

Potential Benefits of Kirkman L. Reuteri PLUS

Gut-Brain Axis Support

Emerging research suggests that certain strains of L. reuteri may influence gut-brain communication through immune modulation, neurotransmitter signaling, and vagal nerve pathways. This interaction may play a role in supporting emotional well-being and cognitive function-areas of heightened importance during pregnancy.

Immune System Development and Regulation

L. reuteri has been studied for its ability to support immune system maturation and regulatory balance. Maternal probiotic intake may contribute to immune development in the fetus and infant, potentially supporting healthy immune responses early in life.

Support for the Body's Natural Defenses

By helping maintain microbial balance and intestinal barrier function, L. reuteri may support the body's natural defenses against pathogens. This is particularly relevant during pregnancy, when immune function undergoes adaptive changes.

Digestive Comfort and Gut Health

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can affect digestion and gut motility. L. reuteri has been shown to support digestive balance and gastrointestinal comfort, contributing to overall maternal wellness.

Quality and Scientific Integrity

Kirkman L. Reuteri PLUS is manufactured in its GMP-certified facility and formulated to meet Kirkman's rigorous quality standards. The product is free from gluten, dairy, soy, and common allergens, making it suitable for individuals with dietary sensitivities.

"We are proud to introduce L. Reuteri PLUS as part of our ongoing commitment to science-driven innovation," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "As research continues to expand our understanding of the microbiome's role in immune and neurological health, this product reflects our focus on delivering thoughtfully formulated supplements designed to support wellness during critical life stages, including pregnancy."

Availability: How to Purchase L Reuteri Plus?

Kirkman L Reuteri PLUS is now available for purchase on the official Kirkman website and through authorized distribution partners. For more information about the product, its benefits, and how to order, visit www.kirkmangroup.com.

About Functional Brands Inc. and Kirkman

Functional Brands Inc., the parent company of Kirkman, is committed to developing clinically aligned health products that bridge science, practitioner trust, and patient safety. Every product under the Functional Brands umbrella is formulated with a commitment to transparency, testing, and results.

Kirkman has been the leader in Ultratested supplements since 1949, setting the gold standard in purity and hypoallergenic formulation. Our rigorous standards ensure that even the most sensitive communities-including those who cannot tolerate other supplements-can thrive from our formulations. With more than 70 years of clean science behind every product, Kirkman is trusted by practitioners and patients worldwide for developing the cleanest, most precisely tested supplements available.

Source: Functional Brands Inc.