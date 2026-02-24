Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced the official launch of www.Tru2u.health, a digital health platform dedicated to helping individuals achieve their health goals through medication-based treatment, clean supplementation, and clinically guided wellness solutions.

"Tru2u.health represents a major milestone in our evolution into a fully integrated digital health company," said Eric Gripentrog, Chief Executive Officer of Functional Brands Inc. "Consumers are seeking trusted, medication-based solutions supported by qualified medical professionals. By combining board-certified telehealth providers, personalized treatment plans, clean supplements, and advanced metabolic therapies, we are delivering a scalable platform designed to help individuals achieve meaningful, sustainable health outcomes."

www.Tru2u.health integrates premium supplements, peptide protocols, and GLP-1-based weight management programs within a secure, consumer-friendly telehealth environment. The platform is designed to deliver medical support, personalized care with convenience, transparency, and compliance at its core.

A Comprehensive, Medication-Based Digital Health Platform

www.Tru2u.health is a digital health platform dedicated to helping individuals achieve their health goals through medication-based treatment. Within the www.Tru2u.health platform, consumers will have access to board-certified medical providers who guide them every step of the way.

These providers are experienced and knowledgeable in medical weight loss, making them trusted partners in supporting long-term health goals. They work directly with patients to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual's specific needs, goals, and preferences.

The platform brings together four core pillars:

Peptide Solutions - Access to emerging peptide-based protocols designed to support metabolic health and performance, where clinically appropriate and compliant.

GLP-1-Based Weight Management - Physician-guided programs utilizing GLP-1 therapies as part of a structured, medically supervised treatment plan.

Board-Certified Telehealth Support - Ongoing clinical oversight, virtual consultations, and personalized care plans delivered through a secure digital experience.

Clean Supplements - Science-backed, premium formulations focused on ingredient integrity and transparency.

By integrating medication-based treatment with clean supplementation and expert oversight, www.Tru2u.health simplifies what has historically been a fragmented wellness journey.

Influencer-Led Launch Strategy

The launch is being supported by an initial wave of social media influencers with a combined social media reach exceeding 23 million followers across health, fitness, lifestyle, and performance categories. These arrangements are designed to provide authentic education around responsible wellness solutions.

This digitally native go-to-market approach positions www.Tru2u.health to scale efficiently while maintaining clinical integrity and regulatory compliance.

Built for Responsible Growth

The www.Tru2u.health platform is structured to:

Provide individualized treatment plans tailored to patient needs

Support subscription-based, recurring revenue models

Leverage influencer-driven digital acquisition strategies

Expand into additional therapeutic and wellness categories over time

www.Tru2u.health is now live and onboarding patients nationwide, subject to applicable state telehealth and prescribing regulations.

About Functional Brands Inc.

Functional Brands Inc. is a dedicated provider of quality wellness solutions, offering products designed to support a wide range of health and fitness goals. Through a commitment to science-backed ingredients and holistic formulations, Functional Brands Inc. is dedicated to helping individuals improve their health, performance, and overall well-being.

For more information, visit: www.tru2u.health or call 1-800-245-8282.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," "may be," and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding expected financial performance, including revenue and margins, executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, expected financial performance, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284971

Source: Functional Brands Inc.