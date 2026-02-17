Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new Kirkman Restorative Sleep Bundle, a carefully formulated combination designed to promote deep, restorative sleep and calm the nervous system-without the morning grogginess commonly associated with sleep aids. The bundle features Herbal Sleep Aid (melatonin-free), GABA 250, and L-Theanine, all selected based on clinical evidence for their synergistic roles in supporting relaxation, reducing tension, and enabling smooth transitions into restful sleep.

"At Functional Brands Inc, we believe true health starts with restorative sleep. This bundle was created not just to help people fall asleep, but to truly recharge the mind and body overnight-naturally and without harsh ingredients," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "With so many individuals struggling to get quality sleep, we're proud to offer a clean, effective solution that helps people wake up ready to thrive."

Herbal Sleep Aid contains a potent blend of traditional botanicals known for their calming properties:

Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis) , a member of the mint family used since the Middle Ages, helps reduce stress and occasional anxiety while promoting restful sleep and easing digestive discomfort [1].

, a member of the mint family used since the Middle Ages, helps reduce stress and occasional anxiety while promoting restful sleep and easing digestive discomfort [1]. Chamomile , one of the oldest medicinal herbs, is widely recognized for its calming effects on the nervous system and its ability to alleviate insomnia and anxiety. A systematic review has shown chamomile supplementation significantly improves sleep quality and reduces nighttime awakenings [2].

, one of the oldest medicinal herbs, is widely recognized for its calming effects on the nervous system and its ability to alleviate insomnia and anxiety. A systematic review has shown chamomile supplementation significantly improves sleep quality and reduces nighttime awakenings [2]. Passionflower (Maypop) acts as a natural sedative, with compounds that reduce nervous tension and support sleep onset [3].

acts as a natural sedative, with compounds that reduce nervous tension and support sleep onset [3]. Chinese Skullcap, rich in baicalin, has a long history in traditional medicine for enhancing sleep quality [4].

GABA 250 (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) is a primary inhibitory neurotransmitter that plays a vital role in calming brain activity and reducing neuronal excitability, helping to alleviate stress and shorten the time it takes to fall asleep. A randomized controlled trial demonstrated that 100 mg oral GABA significantly shortened sleep latency and increased non-REM sleep time [5].

L-Theanine, an amino acid primarily found in green tea, promotes relaxation by increasing alpha brain wave activity, which correlates with calm focus and stress reduction. A clinical trial showed that L-Theanine intake improved sleep efficiency and reduced sleep disturbances [6].

The Functional Brands Inc. Restorative Sleep Bundle by Kirkman is now available for purchase through Kirkman's website and practitioners

For more information, please visit www.kirkmangroup.com or call 1-800-245-8282.

About Functional Brands Inc.

Functional Brands Inc. is a trusted leader in high-quality wellness solutions, offering innovative products designed to support a wide range of health and fitness goals. Through a commitment to science-backed ingredients and holistic formulations, Functional Brands Inc. is dedicated to helping individuals improve their health, performance, and overall well-being.

For more information, visit www.functionalbrandsinc.com and www.kirkmangroup.com.

Kirkman has been the leader in Ultratested supplements since 1949, setting the gold standard in purity and hypoallergenic formulation. Our rigorous standards ensure that even the most sensitive communities-including those who cannot tolerate other supplements-can thrive from our formulations. With more than 70 years of clean science behind every product, Kirkman is trusted by practitioners and patients worldwide for developing the cleanest, most precisely tested supplements available.

References

[1] Cases, J., Ibarra, A., Feuillère, N., Roller, M., & Sukkar, S. (2011). Pilot trial of Melissa officinalis L. leaf extract in the treatment of volunteers suffering from mild-to-moderate anxiety disorders and sleep disturbances. Mediterranean Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22207903/

[2] Zick, S. M., Wright, B. D., Sen, A., & Arnedt, J. T. (2011). Preliminary examination of the efficacy and safety of a standardized chamomile extract for chronic primary insomnia: A randomized placebo-controlled pilot study. BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21939549/

[3] Appel, K., Rose, T., Fiebich, B., Kammler, T., Hoffmann, C., & Weiss, G. (2011). Modulation of the y-aminobutyric acid (GABA) system by Passiflora incarnata L. Phytotherapy Research. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21089181/

[4] Hui, K. M., Wang, X. H., & Xie, Y. (2000). The role of baicalin and other flavonoids in the sedative and anxiolytic effects of Scutellaria baicalensis. Phytomedicine.

[5] Yamatsu, A., Yamashita, Y., Pandharipande, T., Maru, I., Kim, M., & Kimura, M. (2016). Effect of oral y-aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration on sleep and its absorption in humans. Food Science and Biotechnology. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30263304/

[6] Kimura, K., Ozeki, M., Juneja, L. R., & Ohira, H. (2007). L-Theanine reduces psychological and physiological stress responses. Biological Psychology. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16930802/

Source: Functional Brands Inc.