

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission and Japan have successfully concluded negotiations on Japan's association to Horizon Europe, the EU's flagship 93.5 billion euro research and innovation funding program. The agreement, expected to be signed in 2026, represents the closest form of collaboration offered by the EU to global partners in this field. It will enable Japanese researchers to lead and coordinate their own research and innovation projects under the program, to apply and receive funding, and to seek closer collaboration with partners in the EU and other associated countries.



The agreement specifically targets Pillar II of Horizon Europe, which tackles societal challenges through multinational collaborative projects, such as the digital transition, food security, and climate-neutral energy. Under transitional arrangements, Japanese entities can apply to Horizon Europe calls starting in 2026 and will be treated as 'eligible entities' from an associated country.



This milestone follows the recent expansion of the program to other major global partners and scientific powerhouses, including South Korea, Switzerland, Egypt, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.



