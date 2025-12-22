Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 08:11
19,500 Euro
+2,63 % +0,500
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,90019,30014:47
18,80019,50014:34
ACCESS Newswire
22.12.2025 14:38 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Snowbird Doubles Down on Electric: New Electric Vehicle Chargers Unveiled

Originally published by Snowbird

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / As part of Snowbird's continued commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint, the resort is pleased to announce the unveiling of six new electric vehicle charging stations. Initiated through an ongoing partnership with Subaru of America, Inc. and Leaders for Clean Air, these new chargers line the Pond Lot, pushing the resort's total to 15-the most at any Cottonwood Canyon resort.

Meeting the Demand for EV Infrastructure & Encouraging Adoption

The need for electric charging is growing fast, and the availability of mountain-capable electric vehicles is expanding. This investment in EV infrastructure serves as a direct path toward making the switch to electric vehicles easier for those traveling to Snowbird.

"Working with Subaru to install these additional electric vehicle chargers more than doubles our array of charging stations," says Hilary Arens, Director of Sustainability at Snowbird. "This brings us one step closer to improving air quality for everyone who visits Snowbird by further reducing emissions in Little Cottonwood Canyon."

Building on the Past & Looking Toward the Future

Snowbird's first five EV chargers were installed in 2017, followed by four additional EV charging units in 2021. Located in the Parking Structure and The Inn, they see daily usage from guests and employees alike. All 15 stations draw their power from Snowbird Power Systems, the resort's own cogeneration facility. That means vehicles charge on local energy-the same source that keeps the lifts spinning and the lights on.

This project has been made possible through the cooperative effort of Snowbird, Leaders for Clean Air and the Subaru Love Promise initiative. The automaker's Love Promise is simple: show love and respect to all people in every action, positively impact the world around us and work to make the world a better place.

"Utah's climate conditions are changing, and we need to take action," says Dave Fields, President and General Manager of Snowbird. "These new charging stations are another way we're moving toward a greener future and keeping our mountain covered in its famous deep snow."

The new chargers represent another progression point in Snowbird's Play Forever pledge to protect Little Cottonwood Canyon. Additional EV charging is more than a perk-it's an open invitation to join Snowbird in making better choices for our planet.

###

About Snowbird

Averaging more than 500 inches of annual snowfall per year, Snowbird is North America's most accessible alpine resort destination, located just 29 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport. Featuring the iconic Aerial Tram with access to 2,500 acres of legendary terrain, Snowbird provides significant mountain experiences at the top of Utah year-round. Snowbird is part of POWDR, a family-owned and operated adventure lifestyle company. For more information, conditions, events and more, visit snowbird.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Marquardt
Snowbird Communications & Social Media Specialist
(801) 419-2877, jmarquardt@snowbird.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/snowbird-doubles-down-on-electric-new-electric-vehicle-chargers-unveil-1120032

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.