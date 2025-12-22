

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Real Estate announced that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Core-Plus Fund IV has acquired I-78 Commerce Center, a cross-dock distribution center located in Berks County, Pennsylvania. The facility features 40-foot clear heights, 590-foot building depth, and a 185-foot truck court, along with 123 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, and parking for 156 trailers.



Matthew Brodnik, Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: 'This acquisition adds yet another high-quality asset to our logistics portfolio in one of the most supply-contrained and strategically located distribution markets in the U.S., with the facility's design and location positioning it well to serve both regional and national demand.'



