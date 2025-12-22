

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces in the Middle East have struck more than 70 Islamic State targets at multiple locations across central Syria last week.



The Jordanian Armed Forces also supported the U.S. Central Command forces with fighter aircraft.



The operation, using fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery, employed more than 100 precision munitions targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites.



U.S. Central Command said it commenced 'Operation Hawkeye Strike' against ISIS in Syria Saturday following an attack on U.S. and partner forces on December 13, as directed by President Donald Trump.



'This operation is critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the U.S. homeland.' said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. 'We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region.'



After the December 13 attack on U.S. and Syrian personnel, U.S. and partner forces conducted 10 operations in Syria and Iraq resulting in the deaths or detention of 23 terrorist operatives, CENTCOM said in a press release.



U.S. and partner forces in Syria have conducted more than 80 military operations over the last six months to eliminate terrorists posing a direct threat to the United States and regional security.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News