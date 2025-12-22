

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced Monday that it will relocate its global headquarters to 200 Liberty Street at Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan, continuing the company's over 115-year connection to New York City. The move is expected to be completed in 2027.



Moody's new offices will occupy approximately 460,000 square feet across multiple floors of the 40-story building, featuring 180-degree views of New York Harbor. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The move is the latest action in Moody's global office enhancement program, which includes new facilities in London, Sydney, Tokyo, Milan and Washington, D.C Each of the new office locations are purposefully designed to strengthen Moody's ability to bring innovative solutions, ideas, and insights to global markets.



Moody's new headquarters at Brookfield Place encompasses flexible collaboration spaces, modern event and conference facilities, next-generation technology, enhanced wellness amenities and sustainable building practices.



In 2025, Brookfield Properties secured more than 2 million square feet of office leasing at Brookfield Place, accounting for 40 percent of all office leasing in Lower Manhattan.



