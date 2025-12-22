

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Safe-haven demand boosted by renewed geopolitical tensions as well as expectations of further monetary easing by central banks lifted gold prices to a fresh all-time high in Monday's trade. The dollar's decline as well as the easing in ten-year treasury yields in the U.S. supported sentiment.



The six-currency index which measures the U.S. dollar's strength against a basket of currencies is currently at 98.40 versus 98.60 at the previous close. During the day, the index traded between 98.32 and 98.65, way below the 52-week high of 110.18.



Ten-year sovereign bond yields in the U.S. eased almost half a percent, reducing the opportunity cost of holding gold that is typically non-interest-bearing. Ten-year U.S. treasuries declined 0.43 percent to 4.163 percent. The day's trading ranged between 4.154 percent and 4.17 percent, way below the 52-week high of 4.809 percent.



Gold Futures for February settlement are currently trading at $4,462.70, gaining 1.7 percent from the previous close of $4,387.30. Prices touched an all-time high of $4,463.60 earlier in the trade.



With today's surge, prices represent a weekly rally of 2.97 percent, a monthly addition of 8.45 percent and a year-to-date price gain of more than 69 percent. The yellow metal has witnessed a price jump of more than 148 percent over the 3-year horizon.



Spot Gold too touched a fresh all-time high of $4,429.23 in Monday's trading. Spot Gold is currently trading 1.94 percent higher on an overnight basis at $4,422.89 per troy ounce.



At current prices, Gold Futures and Spot Gold have both gained more than 67 percent over the past year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News