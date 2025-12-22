SAAB AB: Saab receives order for artillery locating radar from Sweden

Saab has signed an agreement and received an order from the Swedish Material Administration (FMV) for a number of the artillery locating radar Arthur including support for the Swedish Armed Forces. The order value is approximately SEK 1.1 billion and deliveries will take place in 2027.

The order includes the latest version of Saabs artillery locating radar system Arthur, with capability to warn for incoming indirect fire from a distance of up to 100 km. Saab will also perform vehicle integration of the radar systems.



The agreement with FMV includes options on additional systems and support over 15 years for Sweden. The agreement is procured with possibilities for cooperative nations to join.



"This order enables a clear capacity increase and strengthens the Swedish brigade's capability to warn for incoming indirect fire as well as enabling quick counter-fire. The systems offer the mobile artillery localisation needed for today's complex battlefields with innovation and cutting-edge capabilities," says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's business area Surveillance.



The artillery locating radar Arthur is a modern, digitalised system which simultaneously can track a large number of grenades and calculate points of origin, while also protecting troops and civilians by warning of incoming fire.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com



Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 27,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

