Coherent Solutions, a global digital engineering firm, has announced the closing of the strategic investment from IceLake, a leading private equity investor specializing in partnering with high-growth business services organizations. The transaction, previously announced in September 2025, has now received all necessary regulatory approvals.

Coherent Solutions and IceLake close strategic investment

Coherent Solutions employs ~2,000 digital engineering, product, and design professionals across Europe and Latin America. The company builds and modernizes digital products and platforms for growing scale-ups and established global brands.

"In a market saturated with AI claims, we're seeing clients prioritize partners who can convert technology into measurable business outcomes," said Igor Epshteyn, CEO of Coherent Solutions. "Staying grounded in digital value creation, while applying AI in ways that are practical, achievable, and tied to real impact, continues to differentiate our work and guide clients toward investments that matter."

IceLake added, "What sets Coherent apart is its combination of deep domain expertise and the ability to translate modern engineering and product practices into genuine enterprise value. In a market full of AI narratives, Coherent's strength lies in execution delivering tangible results while leveraging the latest technologies, including AI."

The closing of the IceLake investment marks a major milestone for Coherent Solutions. The partnership provides additional resources to expand global delivery capacity, invest further in advanced technical capabilities, and support the company's continued growth.

About Coherent Solutions

Coherent Solutions is a global digital solutions engineering firm founded in 1995. With teams in 10 development centers across Europe and Latin America, the firm brings 30 years of technology expertise and industry knowledge to deliver tailored digital solutions. Partnering with high-growth scale-ups and ambitious global brands, Coherent Solutions is recognized for its commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation. Empowering Business Success

About IceLake

IceLake is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional companies with strong market positions and ambitious growth plans. IceLake supports businesses in executing their strategies, including buy build, international expansion, and operational excellence. IceLake has offices in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

