PowerCell Sweden AB: Magnus Jonsson declines re-election as Chairman of the Board of PowerCell Group

Magnus Jonsson, current Chairman of the Board of PowerCell Group AB, has today informed the Nomination Committee that he will decline re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2026.

Magnus Jonsson has been a member of the Board since 2012 and has served as Chairman since 2015. He will remain in his role as Chairman until the Annual General Meeting in 2026 and will continue to support the Nomination Committee in its ongoing work.

The Nomination Committee has for an extended period conducted a structured succession process in preparation for the possibility that Magnus Jonsson would decline re-election. The Nomination Committee considers itself to have made significant progress within this process. A complete proposal for the Board of Directors, including a new Chairman, is therefore expected to be announced well in advance of the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026.

