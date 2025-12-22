VR Resources Ltd.: VR Extends Brokered Private Placement Led by Centurion One Capital, and Continues Planning towards Exploration on its New Boston and Bonita Projects in Nevada in 2026

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Limited ("VR" or the "Company", TSXV: VRR) has extended to January 18th, 2026, the outside date of its proposed offering of up to $1.5M (the "Offering") of units ("Units") consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant, on the same terms as described previously in its news release dated October 20, 2025. Centurion One Capital Corp. (the "Lead Agent") will act as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with Offering. In the meantime, planning continues towards exploration program in 2026 on the Company's New Boston and Bonita porphyry projects in Nevada.

In connection with the Offering, a commission will be payable to the Lead Agent of 8% of the aggregate cash proceeds received from the sale of the Units and a number of non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to 8% of the aggregate number of Units issued under the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Broker Warrants may be exercised by the Lead Agent into Units with identical terms as the Offering and will expire three years from the Closing Date (defined below).

The Offering is now expected to close on or around January 18th, 2026, or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Lead Agent (the "Closing Date"), and the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Exchange and the completion of the 5 to 1 share consolidation (as disclosed previously). The securities to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States mutually agreed by the Company and the Lead Agent provided it is understood that no prospectus filing, registration or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT VR RESOURCES LTD-

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience, and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

