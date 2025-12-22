Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41B50 | ISIN: US50125G3074 | Ticker-Symbol: 7FA0
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 12:24
2,900 Euro
+6,62 % +0,180
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2803,34017:29
3,2803,30017:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 14:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Technology Group Announces Six-Month Pause on At-the-Market Equity Offering Program

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), an energy-systems platform company that enables the safe, certifiable deployment of ultra-high-power lithium battery systems for space and defense programs, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs, today announced that it has elected to pause its at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program with Cantor Fitzgerald and Craig-Hallum through June 30, 2026.

The Company maintains a strong balance sheet, carries no debt, and has sufficient liquidity to support planned operations and growth initiatives. During this period, KULR intends to prioritize execution across its core platforms, including ramping production of its KULR ONE Air products and advancing the development of its KULR ONE MAX battery backup solutions for AI data center and telecommunications applications.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.
KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy-management and reliability platform company delivering certifiable battery safety, vibration-mitigation, and thermal control solutions that enable ultra-high-power lithium-ion systems and sensitive electronics to operate reliably across space and defense missions, hyperscale AI data centers, telecom infrastructure and mobility applications.

Find KULR: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely based on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
KULR Technology Group, Inc.
Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847
Email: ir@kulr.ai

KULR Media Relations:
M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of KULR)
Email: kulr@mgroupsc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.