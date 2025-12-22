ADT Inc.: ADT appoints Kim Miller as EVP & Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) today announced Kim Miller will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer.

Miller will lead the development of a unified, and updated, go-to-market approach, leading customer acquisition strategies tied to performance marketing and underscored by disciplined growth.

"Kim's appointment marks an exciting step in ADT's evolution. Her proven ability to unite brand, performance marketing, and customer experience will contribute towards accelerating growth and strengthening our position as the leader in smart home security," said Jim DeVries, ADT Chairman, President and CEO.

Miller brings extensive experience leading growth and marketing for global, mission-driven brands. She joins us from Aescape Inc., an innovative wellness and AI robotics company where she led go-to-market strategy, growth, marketing and branding. She has also held senior marketing roles at notable companies including Consumer Reports and Flatiron School.

"I'm thrilled to join ADT at such a pivotal moment," Miller said. "The company's commitment to innovation and customer trust is unmatched, and I look forward to partnering with the team to deliver meaningful growth and elevate the customer experience."

About ADT

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S.

