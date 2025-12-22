Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBN6 | ISIN: US00090Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol: 541
Tradegate
18.12.25 | 17:30
7,000 Euro
+0,72 % +0,050
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9507,00017:31
6,9507,00017:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 15:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ADT Inc.: ADT appoints Kim Miller as EVP & Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) today announced Kim Miller will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer.

Miller will lead the development of a unified, and updated, go-to-market approach, leading customer acquisition strategies tied to performance marketing and underscored by disciplined growth.

"Kim's appointment marks an exciting step in ADT's evolution. Her proven ability to unite brand, performance marketing, and customer experience will contribute towards accelerating growth and strengthening our position as the leader in smart home security," said Jim DeVries, ADT Chairman, President and CEO.

Miller brings extensive experience leading growth and marketing for global, mission-driven brands. She joins us from Aescape Inc., an innovative wellness and AI robotics company where she led go-to-market strategy, growth, marketing and branding. She has also held senior marketing roles at notable companies including Consumer Reports and Flatiron School.

"I'm thrilled to join ADT at such a pivotal moment," Miller said. "The company's commitment to innovation and customer trust is unmatched, and I look forward to partnering with the team to deliver meaningful growth and elevate the customer experience."

About ADT
ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S.

Media Relations:
media@adt.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.