Firefly Aerospace Joins the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes





Firefly Aerospace employees celebrating the company's Initial Public Offering on top of the Nasdaq MarketSite tower in New York, NY on Aug. 7, 2025.

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today joined the Russell 2000- Index, as published by the FTSE Russell.

Firefly was one of 18 companies selected for addition to the Russell 2000- in December. Membership in the Russell 2000- Index also triggered the company's addition to the broad-market Russell 3000- Index.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as benchmarks for investment strategies. The market capitalization-based indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider that offers a broad range of market indexes to measure the performance of different segments of the global financial markets.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space - anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected capabilities and success of the Firefly spacecraft and services and other statements regarding Firefly's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "would," "intends," "believes," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur, and actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

