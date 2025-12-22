Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery of the Second of Two 2019-Built Suezmax Tankers, M/T P. Beverly Hills

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) ("we" or the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the M/T P. Beverly Hills (formerly "Eco Beverly Hills"), a 2019-built Suezmax tanker of 157,286 dwt that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in October 2025.

As previously announced, the M/T P. Beverly Hills is the second of two 2019-built Suezmax tankers to be delivered to the Company, completing the Suezmax acquisition. With this delivery, the Company's fleet consists of a total of twelve (12) tanker vessels, including two newbuild tankers under construction, with ten currently operating on the water.

Commenting on this delivery, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"Following the previously announced delivery of our first Suezmax tanker, we are pleased to complete this transaction with the delivery of our second modern, eco-design Suezmax vessel. The acquisition of these two vessels represents an important milestone in our fleet expansion strategy, enhancing both the operational efficiency and environmental sustainability of our fleet. Their immediate employment with Repsol Trading S.A., a highly reputable charterer, provides strong cash-flow visibility from inception and underscores the high quality and commercial competitiveness of our fleet."

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements, and on time charters.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

