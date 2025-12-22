New Hope Network: Informa Markets Health and Nutrition Brands Highlight Strategic Partnerships, Championing Voices Across Food, Nutrition, Health and Wellness

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Informa Markets Health and Nutrition portfolio serves as a premier global platform for the health, wellness and nutrition industries, specializing in events and solutions to bring together professionals, suppliers, manufacturers and buyers to create opportunities for meaningful connections and business growth.

Jon Benninger, VP of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets, a prominent leader in the health and nutrition industry, shares insight into the continued success and expansion of strategic partnerships within the Health and Nutrition portfolio. Informa Markets Health and Nutrition brands have long been a driving force in uniting key stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, researchers, policymakers and thought leaders to address the evolving needs of consumers and the industry and champion initiatives that promote sustainable practices, scientific advancements and equitable access to health and wellness solutions.

"Our partnerships are the cornerstone of our mission to create a healthier, more equitable and more sustainable future," shares Benninger. "By working together with organizations that share our vision, we can amplify our impact and drive meaningful change across the global food, nutrition and wellness landscape. These partner organizations are doing incredible work around the globe, bringing positive changes to various areas of the sector, from advancing sustainable practices to improving access to nutrition and promoting overall wellness. Together, we are creating a powerful network that benefits communities worldwide."

Championing Collaboration Across Key Sectors

The Health and Nutrition portfolio's partnerships span a range of initiatives, including:

Food & Supplement Innovation: Partnering with trade associations that support responsible nutrition and conscious practices, including Council for Responsible Nutrition, United Natural Products Association, International Probiotics Association, Organic & Natural Health Association, Natural Products Association and the Organic Trade Association.

Nutrition Science: Partnering with research institutions and academic organizations including many regional chapters of the Institute of Food Technologists and Sonoran University of Health Sciences to advance the understanding of nutrition's role in health and wellness.

Herbal Industry: Non-profit organizations dedicated to science and education about herbs and botanicals include the American Botanical Council, American Herbal Products Association and the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia.

Health & Wellness Advocacy: Championing equity in health and wellness by supporting public health campaigns and programs for small businesses like Bigger Table, Vitamin Angels, Project Potluck, IncludedCPG, Women In Nutraceuticals, Naturally Proud Network, Black Women In Food and Naturally Network. These initiatives provide nutrition to underserved communities around the world and resources, investment and mentoring for small and emerging businesses.

Sustainability Leadership: Working with industry leaders to promote environmentally responsible practices, from sourcing to production and distribution.

A Platform for Progress

Informa Markets Health and Nutrition brands create opportunities for collaboration, learning and innovation through its events and digital platforms. Flagship events like Natural Products Expo West and SupplySide Global bring together thousands of professionals each year to exchange ideas, discover emerging trends and connect across the supply chain. These connections help turn ideas into products that eventually make their way to store shelves, shaping the future of health and wellness.

Looking Ahead

As the industry continues to transform, the Health and Nutrition sector is dedicated to contributing to a better future through innovation, sustainability and inclusivity. Creating meaningful impact can empower communities, inspire progress and drive lasting changes across the global health and wellness landscape.

To learn more about Informa Markets Health and Nutrition events, please visit www.supplysidenetwork.com, www.expowest.com and www.newtopianow.com.

