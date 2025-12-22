

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nielsen, a global data, analytics, and audience measurement company, has expanded its long-term strategic partnership with Roku, Inc. (ROKU) to incorporate the latter's data into its advanced campaign measurement and outcome solutions.



As per the deal, Nielsen will continue using Roku's large-scale TV data as input to its Big Data + Panel measurement for both Linear and Streaming Ratings, which would help to deliver more accurate performance results for advertisers running campaigns.



Meanwhile, Roku will also gain access to Nielsen's Streaming Platform Ratings, allowing audiences to engage with both subscription and ad-supported services.



'This strategic partnership brings together Nielsen's strength and expertise in streaming measurement with Roku's category leadership positioning to provide a solution that addresses a timely industry need: granular insights and analytics that marketers need to grow their brand as well as drive results,' said Ameneh Atai, GM, Audience Measurement at Nielsen.



Currently, ROKU is trading at $111.50, up 2.46 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



