BYD says global installations of its BatteryBox residential energy storage systems have increased by 500,000 since June 2024, lifting the total past 1.5 million worldwide.From ESS News BYD Energy Storage said it has passed 1.5 million installed residential energy storage systems worldwide via its BatteryBox brand, a milestone the company first announced on Dec. 18. It said the milestone reflected 10 years of effort in the residential and small commercial energy storage market, and claimed to be one of the most widely adopted distributed energy storage solutions globally. BYD didn't break down ...

