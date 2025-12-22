Sword Group completes the Sale of Tipik to mci group

Sword Group confirms the sale of its subsidiary Tipik to mci group, an internationally recognised player in the field of event and institutional communication.



This divestment marks the end of Sword's involvement in event-related activities, fully aligned with its strategy to refocus on its core businesses: digital transformation and high value-added services.



mci group, a long-standing partner of Sword, is accelerating its growth and strengthening its service portfolio as well as its communication expertise in support of European Institutions.



From a financial perspective, the transaction will have a positive impact on the Group's profitability, with a slight improvement in operating margins.



It also takes place in the context of a realignment of the Group's scope, following the recent acquisitions of Full On Net and Bubble Go. On a full-year basis, these two integrations will compensate for the sale of Tipik in terms of revenue, with a difference of approximately €4m.



Sword Group continues to drive sustainable growth while strengthening its presence in strategic markets.

Calendar

22/01/26: 2025 Fourth Quarter Revenue

11/03/26: 2025 Annual Revenue

12/03/26: 2025 Full-Year Results Presentation Meeting 10am CET, Paris

Sword Group

Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

