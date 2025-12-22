Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 10:47
34,650 Euro
-1,98 % -0,700
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,95035,05018:53
34,95035,05018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 17:46 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group completes the Sale of Tipik to mci group

Sword Group confirms the sale of its subsidiary Tipik to mci group, an internationally recognised player in the field of event and institutional communication.

This divestment marks the end of Sword's involvement in event-related activities, fully aligned with its strategy to refocus on its core businesses: digital transformation and high value-added services.

mci group, a long-standing partner of Sword, is accelerating its growth and strengthening its service portfolio as well as its communication expertise in support of European Institutions.

From a financial perspective, the transaction will have a positive impact on the Group's profitability, with a slight improvement in operating margins.

It also takes place in the context of a realignment of the Group's scope, following the recent acquisitions of Full On Net and Bubble Go. On a full-year basis, these two integrations will compensate for the sale of Tipik in terms of revenue, with a difference of approximately €4m.

Sword Group continues to drive sustainable growth while strengthening its presence in strategic markets.

Calendar
22/01/26: 2025 Fourth Quarter Revenue
11/03/26: 2025 Annual Revenue

12/03/26: 2025 Full-Year Results Presentation Meeting 10am CET, Paris

Sword Group
Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_TIPIK Sale EN 22122025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/70d837e8-5f73-4122-abb5-2d5706665bf9)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.