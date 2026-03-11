Sword Group: 2025: A sustained Growth Dynamic

Confirmation of the 2025 Annual Performance

Consolidated Revenue: €357.7m

Organic Growth (i): +12.3% EBITDA Margin: 12.0%

(i)on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES

As of 31 December 2025, consolidated revenue amounts to €357.7 million, withconsolidated profitability(EBITDA margin) of12.0%, i.e. €42.9 million.

These results are supported by a strong backlog, representing 21.7 months based on the 2026 objectives.

ACCOUNTS AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2025

FY | unaudited figures €m 2025 2024 Revenue 357.7 323.0 EBITDA 42.9 38.8 EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.0%

On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, organic growth reaches +12.3%.

OUTLOOK

For 2026, we are targeting an ambitious organic growth of 12%.

Following the divestment of Tipik, we will focus our efforts on new external growth op-portunities in order to maintain our development momentum.

These strategic directions will be presented in detail during our annual meeting.

AGENDA

The annual meeting for the presentation of the 2025 results and the 2026 trajectory will take place tomorrow, 12 March, in Paris: Registration is still open.

This event will be a key moment for Sword Group, with the presentation of our 2028 Business Plan, a roadmap focused on innovation and strongly driven by AI.

On the agenda | Sword Group continues to accelerate its transformation and will pre-sent:

New efficiency models,

New growth drivers,

New value-creation opportunities.

We will outline how AI is becoming a central pillar of our strategy and how it opens new perspectives for the Group.

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

This press release uses certain Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) monitored by the Group, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and organic growth at constant scope and exchange rates.

These indicators are not measures defined by IFRS standards and may not be comparable to those used by other companies.

In accordance with ESMA's Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (ESMA/2015/1415), the definition, calculation method, and reconciliation with the consolidated financial statements for these indicators are provided in the appendix to this press release.



Dividend

Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €2 per share



Agenda

23/04/26: Q1 2026 Revenue Announcement

28/04/26: 2025 Annual General Meeting



Sword Group

Sword has 3,600+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.



Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment