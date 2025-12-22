Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTC Pink: BLTMF) ("Orbec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) with IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD") (the "Transaction").

As a result of the completion of the Transaction, IAMGOLD acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Orbec (each an "Orbec Share") and Orbec became a wholly-owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD. Former shareholders of the Company (other than IAMGOLD) received a total consideration representing a value of C$0.125 per Orbec Share which consists of an aggregate of (i) 0.003466 of a common share of IAMGOLD, and (ii) C$0.0625 per each Orbec Share.

In-the-money Options of Orbec (each an "Orbec Option"), whether vested or unvested, were deemed to be surrendered, assigned and transferred by such optionholder to the Company in exchange for a cash payment made by or on behalf of Orbec, equal to the difference between their exercise price and $0.125 multiplied by the number of Orbec Shares such Orbec Options entitle the holders thereof to purchase, and were immediately cancelled.

In-the-money common share purchase warrants (each an "Orbec Warrant") were also deemed to be surrendered, assigned and transferred by such warrantholder to the Company in exchange for a cash payment made by or on behalf of Orbec, equal to the difference between their exercise price and $0.125 multiplied by the number of Orbec Shares such Orbec Warrants entitle the holders thereof to purchase, with the exception of Orbec Warrants held by IAMGOLD which were deemed to be surrendered, assigned and transferred without any consideration, and were immediately cancelled. All out-of-the-money Orbec Options and out-of-the-money Orbec Warrants were deemed to be surrendered, assigned and transferred to the Company, and ultimately cancelled, without any payment therefor.

The Orbec Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and removed from the OTC Pink Limited Market, and an application will be made for Orbec to cease to be a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Further details regarding the Transaction can be found in the Company's management information circular dated November 10, 2025, which is filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Mines D'Or Orbec Inc.

Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. is a gold company that owns 100% of a large and highly prospective mineral claim position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 25,250 hectares in the northeastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Muus is prospective for gold mineralization and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's Nelligan Gold Project. Orbec has announced that exploration of the Muus Gold Project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owned approximately 9.9% of the Company immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Gold Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralization similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Nelligan gold discovery.

