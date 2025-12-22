Technip Energies awarded a large authorization by Commonwealth LNG for key equipment purchase orders

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has received a large- 1) authorization from Commonwealth LNG which includes the issuance of purchase orders for the key equipment needed for its 9.5 Mtpa- 2) liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, USA.

This authorization is part of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract previously signed with Commonwealth LNG, and marks a significant milestone towards Commonwealth LNG's final investment decision (FID), anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

The purchase orders cover long lead time equipment needed to facilitate the accelerated construction features of Commonwealth LNG's modular approach. They include orders with industry leaders such as Baker Hughes, for six mixed-refrigerant compressors driven by LM9000 gas turbines; Honeywell, to supply six main cryogenic heat exchangers; and Solar Turbines, providing four Titan 350 gas turbine-generators.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: "This award for critical equipment purchase orders marks another significant milestone in advancing the Commonwealth LNG project toward its final investment decision. This progress reflects our strong collaboration with Commonwealth LNG and a shared commitment to delivering a world-class modular LNG facility, enhancing energy security while addressing growing global demand for gas and LNG. Technip Energies continues to leverage its leadership in modular solutions to deliver transformative energy projects."

David Lawler, CEO of Caturus, said: "This significant capital investment in the Commonwealth LNG platform is a key milestone, along with the financing process, which is well underway, and illustrates our level of commitment to developing this global-scale LNG project. The Commonwealth project is a crucial component of Caturus' wellhead-to-water strategy, and this is another important step toward building the nation's leading independent integrated natural gas company."

The Commonwealth LNG project, with a capacity of 9.5 million Mtpa, is designed with a modular construction approach. It will consist of six identical liquefaction trains using Technip Energies' SnapLNG by T.ENTM modular and scalable solution. By leveraging a single design replicated across all six trains, SnapLNG by T.ENTM enables schedule acceleration and cost optimization, while offering greater predictability and certainty at scale.

(1) A "large" award for Technip Energies is an award representing between €250 million and €500 million of revenue. This order intake will be recorded in the Project Delivery segment's backlog in Q4 2025.



(2) Mtpa: million tons per annum

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Commonwealth LNG

Commonwealth LNG is developing a 9.5 mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project located near Cameron, Louisiana. The project's leadership team is committed to building a world-class LNG facility while relentlessly focusing on safety, managing risk and achieving best in class environmental standards.

Website: https://commonwealthlng.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/commonwealth-lng/

