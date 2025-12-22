

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, the researchers in Saudi Arabia studied whether anxiety and sleep issues are linked to changes in immune cells called natural killer cells in young women, according to a study published in Frontiers in Immunology.



The study included 60 female students aged 17 to 23. Each participant filled out questionnaires about their background, anxiety levels, and sleep problems. Based on their answers, about 53 percent showed signs of insomnia, and 75 percent reported anxiety symptoms. Around 17 percent had moderate anxiety, while 13 percent had severe anxiety.



Researchers also took blood samples to measure different types of natural killer cells. One type helps destroy harmful or infected cells, while another helps regulate the immune system by releasing signaling proteins.



The results showed that students with anxiety had fewer natural killer cells than those without anxiety. The drop was much clearer in students with moderate to severe anxiety, while those with mild anxiety showed little difference. Meanwhile, among students with insomnia, higher anxiety levels were linked to lower numbers of natural killer cells.



However, the researchers noted that the study had limits as it only included young women, so the findings may not apply to other age groups or to men. They emphasized that further research is needed across different populations to better understand how anxiety and sleep problems affect the immune system.



