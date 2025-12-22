Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 17:21
8,550 Euro
+10,32 % +0,800
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,50020:10
Dow Jones News
22.12.2025 19:27 Uhr
243 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
22-Dec-2025 / 17:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                  22/12/2025 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     10,022 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         716.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         714.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         715.9956

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,422,519 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,968,846. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

22 December 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 22 December 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
715.9956                   10,022

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
6        716.00           10:51:12         00078461399TRLO0          XLON 
 
693       716.00           11:14:00         00078461577TRLO0          XLON 
 
5        716.00           11:14:01         00078461578TRLO0          XLON 
 
10        716.00           11:36:12         00078461748TRLO0          XLON 
 
328       716.00           11:54:33         00078461875TRLO0          XLON 
 
1500       716.00           11:58:06         00078461888TRLO0          XLON 
 
25        716.00           12:06:39         00078461959TRLO0          XLON 
 
424       716.00           13:54:49         00078462583TRLO0          XLON 
 
83        716.00           14:58:19         00078463572TRLO0          XLON 
 
1        716.00           15:23:20         00078464143TRLO0          XLON 
 
6925       716.00           15:29:39         00078464272TRLO0          XLON 
 
22        714.00           16:21:20         00078465467TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 412454 
EQS News ID:  2250450 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250450&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 12:51 ET (17:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
