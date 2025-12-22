DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 22-Dec-2025 / 17:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 22/12/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 10,022 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 716.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 714.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 715.9956

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,422,519 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,968,846. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

22 December 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 22 December 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 715.9956 10,022

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 6 716.00 10:51:12 00078461399TRLO0 XLON 693 716.00 11:14:00 00078461577TRLO0 XLON 5 716.00 11:14:01 00078461578TRLO0 XLON 10 716.00 11:36:12 00078461748TRLO0 XLON 328 716.00 11:54:33 00078461875TRLO0 XLON 1500 716.00 11:58:06 00078461888TRLO0 XLON 25 716.00 12:06:39 00078461959TRLO0 XLON 424 716.00 13:54:49 00078462583TRLO0 XLON 83 716.00 14:58:19 00078463572TRLO0 XLON 1 716.00 15:23:20 00078464143TRLO0 XLON 6925 716.00 15:29:39 00078464272TRLO0 XLON 22 714.00 16:21:20 00078465467TRLO0 XLON

