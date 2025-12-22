

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research suggested that people exposed to two forever chemicals - perfluorooctane sulfonic acid or PFOS, and polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs are more likely to develop multiple sclerosis or MS.



The study, led by researcher Kim Kultima in Sweden, analyzed blood samples from about 900 people who had recently been diagnosed with MS and compared them with samples from people without the condition. They measured the levels of these chemicals and used statistical methods to see how the exposure is related to MS risk. They also looked at genetics to understand how inherited factors might interact with chemical exposure.



The results showed that people with the highest levels of these toxins in their blood were about twice as likely to have MS compared with those who had the lowest levels.



Although the study focused on MS, it adds to growing evidence that these chemicals can pose serious long-term health risks. Generally, PFOS and PCBs are found in the environment and can contaminate soil, water, and air. Studies show that most people, including newborns, have some level of these toxins in their blood.



These chemicals are especially concerning because they break down very slowly, allowing them to build up in the environment and in the human body over time. Experts advised that people can reduce their exposure by using water filters and avoiding nonstick cookware and grease-resistant food packaging.



