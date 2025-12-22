

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss market ended slightly down on Monday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's trading session, as traders largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of Christmas holidays.



The Swiss market, which will have a full session on Tuesday, will remain closed Wednesday through Friday this week.



The benchmark SMI settled at 13,163.66, down 8.19 points or 0.06%, after moving between 13,097.51 and 13,164.08.



Amrize climbed about 1.7%, and Partners Group gained nearly 1.2%. Galderma Group, Swiss Re, SGS, Sandoz Group, VAT Group, Helvetia Baloise Holdings, Sonova and Schindler Ps posted moderate gains.



Holcim shares settled little changed. A court in Switzerland has decided to admit a legal complaint linked to global warming against Holcim which alleges the company is doing too little to cut carbon emissions.



Kuehne + Nagel closed lower by 1.04%, and Nestle ended nearly 1% down. Logitech International, Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding and Givaudan settled down by 0.4 to 0.9%.



Roche Holding edged down marginally. Roche CEO reportedly said on Saturday that the deals between pharma companies and Washington to reduce prices for medicines in the U.S. will likely push up cost of new drugs in Switzerland.



