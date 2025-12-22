Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
22.12.25
1,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,65021:42
22.12.2025 20:45 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Dec-2025 / 19:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

22 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  22 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:          36,439 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.20p 
 
                           122.2124p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,253,959 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,487,617 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,487,617 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.2124p                       36,439

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1              121.20          09:37:19         00367013422TRLO1     XLON 
 
5040             121.40          09:37:19         00367013423TRLO1     XLON 
 
1389             122.00          09:37:20         00367013442TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             122.00          09:37:25         00367013565TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             122.40          09:39:01         00367016306TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             122.40          09:39:01         00367016307TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             122.20          09:40:27         00367018498TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             122.00          09:44:54         00367025548TRLO1     XLON 
 
404             121.80          09:44:54         00367025549TRLO1     XLON 
 
345             122.20          10:28:51         00367039546TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             121.60          10:47:19         00367040056TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             121.80          11:02:42         00367040328TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              121.80          11:03:51         00367040366TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              121.60          11:18:43         00367040726TRLO1     XLON 
 
395             121.80          11:25:56         00367040849TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             121.80          11:25:56         00367040850TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              122.00          11:53:57         00367041279TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             121.60          12:00:00         00367041405TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              122.00          12:02:07         00367041439TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             122.00          12:11:53         00367041657TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             122.00          12:38:26         00367042154TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             122.00          12:38:26         00367042155TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             122.00          12:38:30         00367042158TRLO1     XLON 
 
426             122.00          12:38:41         00367042164TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              122.20          12:53:50         00367042541TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              122.20          12:53:50         00367042542TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.00          13:11:10         00367042916TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.00          13:11:10         00367042917TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             122.20          13:11:14         00367042920TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             122.20          13:11:14         00367042921TRLO1     XLON 
 
1301             121.80          13:28:00         00367043210TRLO1     XLON 
 
1211             121.60          13:28:00         00367043211TRLO1     XLON 
 
1063             122.20          13:54:42         00367043644TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              122.20          14:01:05         00367043770TRLO1     XLON 
 
4979             122.40          14:34:01         00367044952TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              122.40          14:34:01         00367044953TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.80          14:34:08         00367044965TRLO1     XLON 
 
1339             122.80          14:34:08         00367044966TRLO1     XLON 
 
1327             122.60          14:35:26         00367045039TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             122.60          14:35:26         00367045040TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             122.20          14:45:13         00367045414TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             122.20          14:49:09         00367045544TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             122.00          14:49:20         00367045551TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              122.40          14:57:20         00367045839TRLO1     XLON 
 
415             122.20          14:57:20         00367045840TRLO1     XLON 
 
209             122.20          14:57:20         00367045841TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             122.40          14:57:20         00367045842TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              122.40          14:57:20         00367045843TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             122.20          14:57:20         00367045844TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              122.40          14:57:20         00367045845TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              122.40          14:57:20         00367045846TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             122.40          14:57:20         00367045847TRLO1     XLON 
 
1351             122.40          14:57:20         00367045848TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             122.60          15:02:43         00367046132TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              122.60          15:02:44         00367046134TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             122.60          15:02:50         00367046137TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              122.60          15:02:54         00367046139TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              122.60          15:02:57         00367046141TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              122.60          15:03:02         00367046150TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              122.60          15:03:48         00367046185TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              122.60          15:04:48         00367046211TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              122.80          15:39:24         00367047161TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             123.40          15:55:33         00367047802TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             123.00          15:58:46         00367047899TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             123.00          15:58:46         00367047900TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             123.60          16:10:53         00367048232TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             123.80          16:11:27         00367048239TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             123.60          16:12:53         00367048292TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             123.40          16:13:58         00367048316TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 14:10 ET (19:10 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 412455 
EQS News ID:  2250464 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250464&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 14:10 ET (19:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
