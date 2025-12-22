Ørsted A/S: Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind receive lease suspension orders from US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

DJ Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind receive lease suspension orders from US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind receive lease suspension orders from US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management 22-Dec-2025 / 21:36 CET/CEST

22.12.2025 21:36:04 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News On 22 December 2025, Revolution Wind LLC, a 50/50 joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables, and Sunrise Wind LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary, received orders from the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) instructing the projects, respectively, to suspend all ongoing activities on the outer continental shelf for the next 90 days. BOEM reserves the right to extend the 90-day suspension. Revolution Wind LLC and Sunrise Wind LLC are complying with the respective orders and are taking appropriate steps to suspend related activities in a manner that prevents impacts on health, safety, and the environment. Ørsted is evaluating all options to resolve the matter expeditiously, together with its partners. This includes engagement with BOEM and other permitting agencies as well as the evaluation of potential legal proceedings. Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind are both in advanced stages of construction and will be ready to deliver reliable, affordable power to American homes in 2026, with Revolution Wind expected to begin generating power in January. Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind are fully permitted, having secured all required federal and state permits following comprehensive, years-long reviews. As a requirement of the permitting process for these projects, Revolution Wind LLC and Sunrise Wind LLC consulted closely and directly with the U.S Department of Defense Military Aviation and Installation Assurance Siting Clearinghouse to evaluate and address potential impacts to national security and defense capabilities from construction and operation of the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects. Revolution Wind has 20-year power purchase agreements to deliver 400 MW of electricity to Rhode Island and 304 MW to Connecticut. Sunrise Wind has a 25-year power purchase agreement to deliver 924 MW to New York State. Taken together, Sunrise Wind and Revolution Wind can power approximately 1 million homes across the three states. Ørsted is investing in American energy generation, grid upgrades, port infrastructure, and a supply chain, including US shipbuilding and manufacturing, extending to more than 40 states. Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind employ hundreds of local union workers supporting construction activities. Ørsted's US offshore wind projects have totalled approximately 4 million labour union hours to date.

