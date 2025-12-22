Anzeige
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 21:59
16,000 Euro
-10,79 % -1,935
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,85016,02522:58
15,90516,04522:00
Dow Jones News
22.12.2025 22:09 Uhr
410 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted A/S: Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind receive lease suspension orders from US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

DJ Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind receive lease suspension orders from US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind receive lease suspension orders from US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean 
Energy Management 
22-Dec-2025 / 21:36 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22.12.2025 21:36:04 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
On 22 December 2025, Revolution Wind LLC, a 50/50 joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn 
Renewables, and Sunrise Wind LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary, received orders from the U.S. Department of the Interior's 
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) instructing the projects, respectively, to suspend all ongoing activities on 
the outer continental shelf for the next 90 days. BOEM reserves the right to extend the 90-day suspension. 
 
Revolution Wind LLC and Sunrise Wind LLC are complying with the respective orders and are taking appropriate steps to 
suspend related activities in a manner that prevents impacts on health, safety, and the environment. 
 
Ørsted is evaluating all options to resolve the matter expeditiously, together with its partners. This includes 
engagement with BOEM and other permitting agencies as well as the evaluation of potential legal proceedings. 
 
Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind are both in advanced stages of construction and will be ready to deliver reliable, 
affordable power to American homes in 2026, with Revolution Wind expected to begin generating power in January. 
 
Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind are fully permitted, having secured all required federal and state permits following 
comprehensive, years-long reviews. As a requirement of the permitting process for these projects, Revolution Wind LLC 
and Sunrise Wind LLC consulted closely and directly with the U.S Department of Defense Military Aviation and 
Installation Assurance Siting Clearinghouse to evaluate and address potential impacts to national security and defense 
capabilities from construction and operation of the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects. 
 
Revolution Wind has 20-year power purchase agreements to deliver 400 MW of electricity to Rhode Island and 304 MW to 
Connecticut. Sunrise Wind has a 25-year power purchase agreement to deliver 924 MW to New York State. Taken together, 
Sunrise Wind and Revolution Wind can power approximately 1 million homes across the three states. 
 
Ørsted is investing in American energy generation, grid upgrades, port infrastructure, and a supply chain, including US 
shipbuilding and manufacturing, extending to more than 40 states. Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind employ hundreds of 
local union workers supporting construction activities. Ørsted's US offshore wind projects have totalled approximately 
4 million labour union hours to date. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Michael Korsgaard 
+45 99 55 95 52 
Globalmedia@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen 
+45 99 55 56 71 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  

Attachments 
 . Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind receive lease suspension orders.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 412459 
EQS News ID:  2250480 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250480&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 15:36 ET (20:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
