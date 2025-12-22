Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) ("Minnova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Amps Powerline Inc. ("AMPS"), a Manitoba based industrial power contractor specializing in the construction, maintenance, and design of high voltage industrial systems. AMPS will work closely with ABGM, lead engineer and mine development consultant overseeing planned Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and updated Feasibility Studies ("FS") in 2026 for the re-start of the Company's PL Gold Mine located in Manitoba, Canada.

This engagement marks another significant step in advancing the PL Gold Mine towards production. AMPS will provide input into:

Reconnection and energization of the PL Mine site to the MB Hydro grid utilizing the Company's existing twenty-two kilometer power line infrastructure connecting the PL Gold Mine to MB Hydro grid power. Site power distribution and refurbishment of crushing and process plant electrical power systems.

The power line infrastructure consists of a partially refurbished twenty-two kilometer, 3-phase 25kVa power line that connects the mine sites electric distribution grid to the Manitoba Hydro electric grid at a sub-station located at Sherridon MB.

Figure 1: Photos of Existing Power Line Infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3654/278858_minnova.jpg

About Minnova Corp.

Minnova Corp. is a near term gold producer focused on the restart and expansion of its 100%-owned PL Gold Mine in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt of Central Manitoba. The project is situated on a past-producing mine site and benefits from significant existing infrastructure, including a 1,000 tpd processing plant and valid underground mining permit (Environment Act License 1207E).

A positive 2018 Feasibility Study, based on an underground development plan and a gold price of US$1,250 per ounce, outlined a robust 5-year mine life with an annual production rate of 46,493 ounces. Considering current high gold price Minnova is revising the mine development plan to prioritize lower-cost open pit mining methods for the initial years of production before transitioning to underground methods. The new mine plan leverages the full 1,000 tpd mill capacity and targets reduced operating costs compared to the previous underground-only model. A revised mine development plan is underway and will be the subject of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and Feasibility Study to be completed in 2026.

The current global gold resource remains open to expansion, as does the reserve. The Mineral Resource Estimate will be revised in 2026, using current consensus gold price assumption and will incorporate all drilling conducted after the 2018 Feasibility Study, including the upcoming 15,000-meter drill program scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

Visit our website at www.minnovacorp.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

