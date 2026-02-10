Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) (OTC Pink: AGRDF) ("Minnova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 9, 2026. At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the management information circular (the "Management Information Circular") dated January 2, 2026. The Management Information Circular is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, based on proxies received, shareholders elected all of the board of director nominees, except for Jamie White, who was unable to stand for re-election. Ms. Carly Burk was elected in his stead. Results of the votes were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Gordon Glenn 33,065,004

(91.46%) 3,089,100

(8.54%) Chris Irwin 32,762,704

(90.62%) 3,391,400

(9.38%) Brian Robertson 35,326,704

(97.71%) 827,400

(2.29%) Carly Burk 35,826,704

(99.09%) 327,400

(0.91%)

Ms. Burk practices securities law and works with both public and private issuers. Ms. Burk holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Southampton, a Certificate of Qualification from the Federation of Law Societies and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Carleton University. Ms. Burk serves as an officer and/or director of several public and private entities.

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, based on proxies received, shareholders approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP. The results of the votes were as follows:

Item Votes For Votes Withheld Appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company 40,482,893

(99.30%) 284,400

(0.70%)

Other Item of Business

At the Meeting, based on proxies received and votes calculated by ballot, shareholders approved and confirmed the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan. The results of the votes were as follows:

Item Votes For Votes Against Approval and Confirmation of Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan 32,262,204

89.24% 3,891,900

10.77%

About Minnova Corp.

Minnova Corp. is a near term gold producer focused on the restart and expansion of its 100%-owned PL Gold Mine in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt of Central Manitoba. The project is situated on a past producing mine site and benefits from significant existing infrastructure, including a 1,000 tpd processing plant and valid underground mining permit (Environment Act License 1207E).

A positive 2018 Feasibility Study, based on an underground development plan and a gold price of US$1,250 per ounce, outlined a robust 5-year mine life with an annual production rate of 46,493 ounces. Considering current high gold price Minnova is revising the mine development plan to prioritize lower-cost open pit mining methods for the initial years of production before transitioning to underground methods.

A revised mine development plan that leverages the full 1,000 tpd process plant capacity and targets reduced operating costs compared to the previous underground-only model is underway and will be the subject of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and Feasibility Study to be completed in 2026. The current global gold resource remains open to expansion, as does the reserve. The Mineral Resource Estimate will be revised in 2026, using current consensus gold price assumption and will incorporate all drilling conducted after the 2018 Feasibility Study, including a 15,000-meter drill program currently in progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

