Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 7,984,025 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "2024 Warrants"). The 2024 Warrants were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement of units by the Company on January 8, 2024.

The initial exercise price of the 2024 Warrants is $0.07 and remains unchanged. The 2024 Warrants had an original expiry date of January 8, 2026. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2024 Warrants by an additional six months such that the 2024 Warrants will expire on July 8, 2026 (the "Extension"). All other terms and conditions of the 2024 Warrants will remain unchanged.

The Extension is subject to final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"); however, the CSE has granted an exemption from the requirement of Section 6.7(c) (no warrants having been exercised in the last six months) of CSE Policy 6 to permit the Company to undertake the Extension. No action will be required on the part of the holders of the 2024 Warrants to give effect to the Extension, and replacement warrant certificates will not be issued. Original warrant certificates must be presented to the Company in order to exercise any of the 2024 Warrants.

One of the directors of the Company is the beneficial owner of 2,341,625 of the 2024 Warrants and, therefore, the Extension may constitute a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Extension is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the faire market value of the Extension does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration stage company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project located 44 kms south southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is one of the largest known untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited (ASX: ABX). ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally. (refer ABx ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025).

Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

