Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Newterra Resources Inc. (CSE: NT) ("Newterra Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 880,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.05 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring April 23, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, Darren Blaney, the Company's CEO, President and a director, reports that prior to the grant of 320,000 options to him on December 22, 2025, he owned or controlled 2,145,000 shares of the Company representing approximately 12.7% of the outstanding Newterra Resources shares on a non-diluted basis. After the current grant of options, on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all 520,000 stock options now held by Mr. Blaney), Mr. Blaney would have ownership and control over approximately 15.3% of the then issued Newterra Resources shares. The options recently granted to Mr. Blaney are held for investment purposes only. Mr. Blaney may acquire additional shares of the Company or dispose of Newterra Resources shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, Robert Edwards, the Company's CFO and a director, reports that prior to the grant of 320,000 options to him on December 22, 2025, he owned or controlled 1,525,000 shares of the Company representing approximately 9% of the outstanding Newterra Resources shares on a non-diluted basis. After the current grant of options, on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all 520,000 stock options now held by Mr. Edwards), Mr. Edwards would have ownership and control over approximately 11.8% of the then issued Newterra Resources shares. The options recently granted to Mr. Edwards are held for investment purposes only. Mr. Edwards may acquire additional shares of the Company or dispose of Newterra Resources shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning reports for each of Darren Blaney and Robert Edwards may be obtained under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or from the Company at 9285 203 B, Langley, British Columbia, V1M 2L9.

About Newterra Resources

Newterra Resources Inc. is a mineral resource exploration company with a focus on precious metals. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Iron Horse Project located near Kelowna, in the Province of British Columbia.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

