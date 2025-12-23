Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
"Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
23.12.2025 03:06 Uhr
Amorepacific Museum of Art Announces 2026 Exhibition Program

- Opening in April with a special exhibition based on its contemporary art collection, offering a broad survey of Korean and international visual culture

- September will anticipate the first solo exhibition of American artist Jonas Wood in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific Museum of Art (Director: Seungchang Jeon) will present two major contemporary art exhibitions in 2026: a special exhibition from its contemporary art collection and a solo exhibition of the acclaimed American artist Jonas Wood.

Opening in April, APMA, CHAPTER FIVE - FROM THE APMA COLLECTION brings together a broad spectrum of contemporary art with special emphasis on the key trajectories and shifts within Korean contemporary art. Featuring approximately 50 works by over 40 artists-including David Hockney, Rose Wylie, Kiki Smith, Gala Porras-Kim, Nam June Paik, Lee Bul, Lee Ufan, and Koo Bohnchang-the exhibition offers paintings, photographs, sculptures, and installations that provide a comprehensive overview of the museum's contemporary art collection.

Nam June Paik, Kon-Tiki, 1995, Mixed media, 400 x 700 x 800 cm © Nam June Paik Estate. Photo: K2 studio

Gala Porras-Kim, The weight of a patina of time [2125], 2024, Graphite, color pencil and encaustic on paper, Triptych: 228.6 x 182.8 cm each (framed) © Gala Porras-Kim. Courtesy of the artist Photo: Wes Magyar/MCA Denver

In September, the museum will unveil the first institutional survey in Asia of Los Angeles-based artist Jonas Wood (b. 1977). Wood is widely recognized for his bold use of color, flattened perspectives, and densely patterned surfaces. Working from personal photographs, family archives, found images, and his own surroundings, he transforms familiar subjects into compositions that are at once intimate and psychologically charged. The exhibition traces key themes that have shaped Wood's world, presenting approximately fifty paintings and thirty works on paper spanning more than two decades of his career.

Jonas Wood, Bball Studio, 2021, Oil and acrylic on canvas, 279.4 x 264.2 cm Artwork © Jonas Wood. Photo: Marten Elder.

Jonas Wood, Photo: Laure Joliet

Through these two contemporary art exhibitions, Amorepacific Museum of Art offers audiences an opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of today's art. A range of on-site programs designed to deepen engagement with the exhibitions will be announced via the museum's website and Instagram.

[2026 Special Exhibitions]

Exhibition Title

Exhibition Dates

APMA, CHAPTER FIVE - FROM THE APMA COLLECTION

April 1, 2026 (WED) - August 2, 2026 (SUN)

Jonas Wood

September 1, 2026 (TUE) - February 28, 2027 (SUN)

  • Amorepacific Museum of Art Website (https://apma.amorepacific.com/)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850311/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850320/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850312/3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850313/4.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607411/Amore_Pacific_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amorepacific-museum-of-art-announces-2026-exhibition-program-302647927.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
