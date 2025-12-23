

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) announced that it will issue credits to residential and business customers impacted by the San Francisco power outage on December 20, 2025.



To ensure timely relief, PG&E will automatically apply these credits without requiring customers to take any action. Residential customers will receive a $200 bill credit, while business customers will receive approximately $2,500. The credits will appear on bills under the label 'Customer Satisfaction Adjustment.'



PG&E stated that the initiative is intended to help offset the inconvenience and disruption caused by the outage. Customers who experienced extended outages may also pursue a separate claims process if they wish.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News