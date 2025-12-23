

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Display announced that it will debut the world's first 27-inch 4K OLED monitor panel featuring an RGB stripe structure and a 240Hz refresh rate at CES 2026, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition.



The new panel introduces an RGB stripe structure, in which the three primary color subpixels-red, green, and blue-are arranged in a straight line. This design significantly reduces visual distortions such as color bleeding and fringing, even when viewed up close. While OLED panels using RGB stripe technology have existed before, they were limited to refresh rates of around 60Hz, making them unsuitable for gaming applications.



LG Display's innovation marks the first time a 240Hz refresh rate has been achieved with an RGB stripe structure. The panel incorporates the company's proprietary Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) technology, enabling users to switch seamlessly between UHD 240Hz and FHD 480Hz modes depending on their needs.



This breakthrough delivers optimal performance for fast-paced applications such as first-person shooter (FPS) games, while also ensuring excellent text readability and color accuracy for operating systems like Windows and font-rendering engines. With a pixel density of 160 pixels per inch (ppi), the panel offers exceptional detail and precision.



LG Display plans to introduce the new pixel structure in its high-end gaming and professional monitor panels, actively promoting the technology at CES 2026 as part of its strategy to expand its customer base and product lineup.



Traditionally, high-end gaming OLED monitors have relied on RGWB structures, which include a white subpixel, or triangular RGB arrangements. By developing a new pattern optimized for monitor use and enhancing the aperture ratio-the proportion of pixel area that emits light-LG Display has achieved the world's first combination of an RGB stripe structure with a high refresh rate.



The company targets the high-end monitor market, currently mass-producing about 30% of OLED monitor panels worldwide. Among gaming OLED panels in production, LG Display holds leading positions across all major specifications, including refresh rate, response time, and resolution, underscoring its technological leadership in the industry.



