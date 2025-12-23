

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Import prices from Germany and revised GDP data from Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import price data. Economists expect import prices to grow 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, the same rate as in October.



In the meantime, producer price figures are due from Sweden.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes revised GDP data for the third quarter. The flash estimate showed that economic growth eased to 0.6 percent sequentially from 0.8 percent in the second quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm the estimate released on October 29.



At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Poland. Economists forecast the jobless rate to rise marginally to 5.7 percent in November from 5.6 percent in October.



At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office will release non-EU trade data.



