

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Rakuten Group, Inc. (RKUNF), a Japanese technology conglomerate, and telecommunication and digital services company VEON Ltd., on Tuesday announced that Beeline Kazakhstan, VEON's digital operator in the country, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rakuten Symphony to explore strategic collaboration on next-generation connectivity, digital services and cloud-native network infrastructure.



The agreement provides a framework to explore cooperation on software-driven telecom networks and scalable digital platforms, including Open RAN, AI-powered networks, cloud solutions and IoT connectivity.



The partnership aims to modernize Kazakhstan's connectivity infrastructure and enable advanced digital services by combining Beeline Kazakhstan's strong market presence and expanding digital ecosystem with Rakuten Symphony's expertise in cloud-native, open and automated network architectures.



Rakuten Symphony is already working with another VEON unit, Kyivstar Group, in Ukraine to explore Open RAN collaboration.



