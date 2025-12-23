Anzeige
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:05
0,017 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.12.2025 09:03 Uhr
292 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Anemoi International Ltd: KYC/AML subsidiary id4 signs new reseller contract

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: KYC/AML subsidiary id4 signs new reseller contract 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: KYC/AML subsidiary id4 signs new reseller contract 
23-Dec-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
Trading Update - The Company's KYC/AML subsidiary id4 signs new reseller contract 

 ID4 AG signs an exclusive 5-year reseller agreement with a leading Swiss outsourcing services provider for pension and 
insurance brokers. 
 
The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a five-year exclusive reseller agreement between its subsidiary ID4 
AG ("ID4"), a globally recognised RegTech leader in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM), and a Swiss outsourcing services 
provider for pension and insurance brokers. 
 
Under the agreement, the partner will distribute ID4pension, ID4's best-in-class SaaS suite dedicated to the private 
pension market, estimated at CHF 154 billion in client assets, according to Verein Vorsorge Schweiz (VVS), the 
association representing foundations holding the private pension assets in Switzerland. The exclusivity covers the full 
distribution of ID4pension solutions across Switzerland, strengthening ID4's market position as a key technology 
enabler for the digital transformation of private pension assets. 
 
ID4pension is designed to streamline the entire lifecycle of private pension clients-from the client asset search, 
valuation, asset transfer, and grouping -automating complex workflows and enabling financial advisor and broker firms 
to deliver faster, fully compliant, and more personalised services. 
 
This partnership provides ID4 with direct access to the extensive Swiss private pension ecosystem and accelerates its 
strategic expansion into the wealth and retirement planning sectors. By combining the partner's strong market presence 
with ID4's proven RegTech and CLM capabilities, the collaboration creates a new standard for the digitalisation of 
pension client management. 
 
"This exclusive reseller agreement marks a major milestone in ID4's revised strategy to drive indirect sales through 
value-added resellers, further confirming our expansion beyond traditional financial institutions into the fast-growing 
private pension and wealth markets." commented Emmanuel Nay, CEO of ID4. This is now the second reseller contract that 
id4 has entered into in the past three months in the Swiss market alone and the third in total. Id4 will, in a next 
phase, seek to expand its reseller network beyond Switzerland into other European countries. 
 
With this agreement, ID4 strengthens its recurring-revenue base and supports its long-term growth objective of becoming 
the leading Swiss digital platform for Client Lifecycle Management in the private pension space. 

END 

                www.anemoi-international.com 
                enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
Anemoi International Ltd 

                www.id4clm.com 
 
ID4 AG             emmanuel.nay@id4clm.com

Note to Editors:

About ID4

www.id4clm.com

ID4 AG is a Swiss RegTech company providing digital solutions for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) in the financial industry. Its modular SaaS platform helps automate compliance processes, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), client onboarding, and monitoring, improving efficiency and regulatory alignment. Trusted by wealth managers, financial advisors, pension funds and other regulated institutions, id4 AG supports digital transformation with flexible, client-centric tools recognized for innovation and usability in the RegTech space.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 412424 
EQS News ID:  2250230 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
