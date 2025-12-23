

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 183.60 against the euro and 210.30 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 184.72 and 211.45, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 155.91 and 197.33 from yesterday's closing quotes of 157.07 and 198.24, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 4-day highs of 103.89 and 113.49 from Monday's closing quotes of 104.57 and 114.24, respectively.



The yen edged up to 90.62 against the NZ dollar, from Monday's closing value of 91.00.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 180.00 against the euro, 205.00 against the pound, 154.00 against the greenback, 195.00 against the franc, 101.00 against the aussie, 111.00 against the loonie and 89.00 against the kiwi.



